Trick-or-treating given the go ahead in City of Erie

Trick-or-treating will be allowed in the City of Erie this year.
Those looking to celebrate the holiday will be able to do so from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31st.
Houses planning on participating are encouraged to keep a light on, leave the treats outside near the sidewalk or on a table for children to pick up.
Mayor Joe Schember stated that it is up to each resident to decide if and how they will participate in trick-or-treating this year.
“I really want to encourage people that if you don’t want to participate in Halloween, don’t turn your porch light on that evening and keep your door closed and that should be respected. I think there will not be as many candy givers as normal, I’ve talked to a number of people who plan to do that. And really the right thing to do this Halloween is stay with your family and only go to very close friends houses or close relatives,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.
The Erie County Department of Health recommends that you:
- Wear a cloth face mask any time you are out of your home
- Provide or take pre-packaged treats only
- Keep six feet apart at gatherings
- Keep get-togethers small
- Carry and use hand sanitizer regularly
- Wash hands before eating candy
- Engage in a contactless candy handout
- Of course, if you feel sick at all, you should stay home
“The City of Erie will not enforce any of the recommendations. It is up to each resident to decide if and how they will participate in trick-or-treating this year.”
As always:
- Never participate in Halloween activities alone
- Stay alert and wear bright colors to stay visible in the dark
- The Erie Police encourage motorists to be alert, decrease speeds, and be aware of children and families on Halloween-Saturday, Oct. 31st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.