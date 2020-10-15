Trick-or-treating given the go ahead in City of Erie

Trick-or-treating will be allowed in the City of Erie this year.

Those looking to celebrate the holiday will be able to do so from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31st.

Houses planning on participating are encouraged to keep a light on, leave the treats outside near the sidewalk or on a table for children to pick up.

Mayor Joe Schember stated that it is up to each resident to decide if and how they will participate in trick-or-treating this year.

“I really want to encourage people that if you don’t want to participate in Halloween, don’t turn your porch light on that evening and keep your door closed and that should be respected. I think there will not be as many candy givers as normal, I’ve talked to a number of people who plan to do that. And really the right thing to do this Halloween is stay with your family and only go to very close friends houses or close relatives,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

The Erie County Department of Health recommends that you:

Wear a cloth face mask any time you are out of your home

Provide or take pre-packaged treats only

Keep six feet apart at gatherings

Keep get-togethers small

Carry and use hand sanitizer regularly

Wash hands before eating candy

Engage in a contactless candy handout

Of course, if you feel sick at all, you should stay home

“The City of Erie will not enforce any of the recommendations. It is up to each resident to decide if and how they will participate in trick-or-treating this year.”

As always: