Trick or treating this year leaves a big scary question for counties across the nation

Trick or treating this year is a big scary question for counties across the nation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many cash-cow events have been canceled such as Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Night’s and Cedar Point’s Halloweekends.

Following those announcements, locally many counties are unsure if they will keep the traditional trick or treating parades.

Here is what we know so far as of now.

Meadville has canceled their yearly parade. County officials said that it’s still up in the air if they’ll allow trick or treating.

The City of Corry said that they’ll make a decision closer to Halloween around the first week of October.

As for Erie County and the City of Warren, we are waiting to hear back from them currently.