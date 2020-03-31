Trucking company in Erie continues to work through COVID-19 scare while taking precautions

One trucking company in Erie continues to operate during these uncertain times keeping the supply demand chain at work.

We spoke to employees from a local trucking company about how they are being impacted.

Truck drivers and warehouse workers at Team Hardinger Trucking Company are doing their part to support the economy both locally and nationally.

It’s not easy being a truck driver during a pandemic, but there are those who believe it’s worth it.

“It makes you feel good that the career that you’re doing is actually helping the economy and helping people and giving to the community at the same time,” said James Owens, truck driver.

The Safety Director at Team Hardinger says 70 of their companies employees are still working to support their families and their community.

“We’re extremely proud of every team member at Team Hardinger. We want to thank them all we want to thank them all for their dedication. They’re understanding of their families for them having to be the supply chain demand that America is facing right now,” said Doug Ladds, Safety Director at Team Hardinger.

And they can feel good about the work they are doing. They have a no touch freight policy.

The drivers and warehouse workers load and unload goods with forklifts so there is minimal hand touching and less exposure to the virus.

From sanitizing their vehicles to planning out their routes, truck drivers are making adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I always carry hand sanitizer with me as well as disinfectant spray. I’m just more aware now when I go to truck stops. I try to minimize how many times I stop and minimize my appearance in public because of the social distancing,” said Owens.

Planning is a key to this success.

“We’ve been trained to plan our trips ahead of time. So we basically know where were going to stop at what time for the most part,” said Rob Giusti, truck driver.

One warehouse worker said they are still serving seven out of eight of their customers and will continue to do so using safety precautions.