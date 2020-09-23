Trump aide speaks about securing jobs here in Erie and the country

A top adviser to President Trump is telling Action News that holding China accountable for the COVID-19 virus is one way to secure jobs in Erie and around the country.

Adviser Peter Navarro said that the president is considering ways to make China pay both morally and economically for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Navarro admitting in an exclusive interview that a full economic recovery from the pandemic will be challenging, but he believes that the voters have a clear choice come November.

“It’s a difficult line to walk but ultimately this country and PA is best off with a president who will deliver you the strongest and fastest possible growth and I think that choice is crystal clear,” Peter Navarro, Adviser to President Trump.

Navarro added that among the options would be requiring China to pay some of America’s stimulus costs.