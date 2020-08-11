Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center releases an update on the status of the COVID-19 patients

Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center recently released an update on the status of the COVID-19 patients.

According to Twinbrook the patients and caregivers remain the top priority.

The caregivers have shared in the emotion and grief families have felt with the recent loss of three 12 patients to COVID-19.

While saddened by those losses, Twinbrook has been working tirelessly to create a safe, effective care environment since the global COVID-19 pandemic began.

Here is an update on the efforts in which Twinbrook is taking.

First, Twinbrook validated that family members or other appropriate parties were notified when a patient received a positive COVID test result. The healthcare and rehabilitation center is currently taking proactive measures to implement enhanced channels of communication with family members.

This includes a new dedicated information line specifically for families of COVID-19 patients for patients and families. This also includes a new dedicated information line for patients and families.

The supply of PPE has been and remains adequate for caregivers and residents.

Twinbrook is actively collaborating with Erie County and Lawrence Park Township leaders, including regular updates and almost daily conversations with the County Executive, local legislators, and health officials.

The site is also working with the northwestern Pennsylvania Regional Response Health Collaborative (RRHCP).

The RRHCP directly supports COVID-19 continued readiness and response planning in long-term residential care facilities.

In response to the number of positive cases at Twinbrook, and through their collaboration with RRHCP and other health resources, Twinbrook has employed additional infection control protocols, including:



New air scrubbers and duct work to ensure improved airflow throughout the building.

Continuous re-education and monitoring guidelines for PPE use.

Adjusted caregiver and supply traffic flow for entrances and exits that follows recommendations from leading industry experts.

Several clinical nursing leaders with significant infection experience in care of patients with COVID-19 have been re-deployed to assure implementation of Infection Prevention and Control guidelines and address the evolving needs of Twinbrook’s patient community.

Twinbrook continues to follow all CDC, CMS, and DOH guidance for health care providers.

According to Twinbrook the site’s dedicated caregivers are pouring their hearts and souls into caring for patients and residents during this unprecedented time.

We will continue to provide updates on Twinbrook as new information becomes available.