Twinbrook releases statement on COVID-19 cases in nursing home

Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center confirmed 25 positive cases among patients with 17 positive staff members.

They said in a statement in part:

“COVID positive patients are being cared for in a distinct area of the site apart from other residents. Caregivers who are in contact with COVID patients are not in contact with non-COVID patients.”

We spoke with two employees who say it’s surprising to see the number of cases that have spiked within the center.

The nurses went on to say that rooms are not being cleaned properly after people with positive cases are moved, citing that as a major reason the virus spreading there.