Twinbrook reports no positive COVID-19 cases among residents

Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center reports there are no positive COVID-19 cases among residents.

Twinbrook released the following statement:

“We are incredibly grateful to announce that Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation currently reports zero positive cases among residents.

The Twinbrook team is exceptionally proud of our healthcare heroes for their quality care, diligence, unwavering strength, and selflessness. The daily work of these tireless caregivers stands as a testament to their dedication, preparedness, bravery, and love for our residents.

In recent weeks, Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation has battled the global pandemic. Our team has been devastated by residents passing from the coronavirus. As the global pandemic crisis lingers, caregivers have persevered amid the sadness of loss while energized by the recovery of so many.

Our team cites PPE use and compliance, rigorous infection control practices, and collaboration as key factors in addressing the global coronavirus.

We are proud to support our caregiving heroes. Our team stands with our residents, dedicated to caring at this most essential time of need.

We remain humble and ever proud to provide care for every member of the community.”

Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center