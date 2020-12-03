Two COVID-19 vaccine candidates have been submitted for FDA approval.

Both Pfizer and Moderna appear on track to be approved with millions of doses that could be shipped and distributed by the end of the month for front-line healthcare workers and for those living in long term care facilities.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that a majority of Americans get the vaccine by the middle to the end of April of next year. That’s when we could see things really start to turn around.

“Which means you’d have heard immunity that would allow you to safely get people back to the kinds of works that would otherwise be difficult as you get to the middle and end of the Summer,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Health.

The CDC released a revised guidance on quarantine time for those who may have been exposed to the Coronavirus and have tested negative.

Data has led them to make change from fourteen days to seven and those who have not been tested have to quarantine for ten.