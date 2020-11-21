Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at the Crawford County Care Center

The Board of Commissioners have been notified by the administrative staff at the Crawford County Care Center of two employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive staff members include one LPN and a Nutrition Aide.

There are no new positive cases among the residents of the facility. The facility Infection Preventionist is conducting contact tracing to help identify any potential exposures to other staff members.

Two of the resident wings will be put in precautionary yellow phase for the next fourteen days to minimize the risk for further outbreak.

Based on the current positivity rates the care center will be testing all staff members and residents weekly until such time that there are no new cases for 14 days.

The Commissioners continue to ask everyone to keep our county frontline healthcare workers in your thoughts and do your part to minimize the spread of COVID-19.