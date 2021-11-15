Two Erie Catholic Schools going virtual until after Thanksgiving

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, another pair of schools are temporarily moving to virtual learning.

According to Erie Catholic Schools, Blessed Sacrament and St. Jude will hold classes for their students remotely until Nov. 30.

These are the third and fourth schools within Erie City limits to go virtual. Also on Monday, Belle Valley Elementary School announced they, too, were moving to remote learning until Nov. 24. Grover Cleveland Elementary School made the same announcement on Thursday.

Also on Monday, Wattsburg Area School District announced all of their schools were also moving to virtual classes through Nov. 30. They will resume their in-person classes on Dec. 1.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.