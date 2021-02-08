Two local hospitals still awaiting more COVID-19 vaccine supply

Two local hospitals are still awaiting more COVID-19 vaccine supply.

LECOM’s Center for Health and Aging has booked all appointments for the month of February. Anyone that would like to be placed on a waiting list to receive the vaccine can call 1-866-LECOM19.

Thank you for your interest in the COVID -19 Vaccine. We are happy to help the community. We are returning phone calls… Posted by LECOM Institute for Successful Aging on Friday, January 29, 2021

Also, AHN Saint Vincent is still temporarily halting its COVID-19 vaccine scheduling. Patients through AHN Saint Vincent are asked to use “my chart” for vaccine updates.