Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Wednesday there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total in Erie County to 42 positive cases.

Both individuals are in their 60s and are located in zones 1 and 3.

She also reported there are 1,157 negative cases and that there are still no COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Erie County.