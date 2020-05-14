Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Thursday, May 14th that there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 and a third death confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cumulative positive cases in the county to 125. There are 2,876 negative tests reported and 101 people have recovered.

At this time there is no specific information on the third Erie County death related to COVID-19.

One of the new cases reported today is in their 30s and the other is in their 40s. Both reside in zone one, the City of Erie.

Crawford County reports 21 positive cases. McKean County reports eight positive cases and one death. Warren County reports two positive cases. Venango County reports seven positive cases. Ashtabula County reports 208 positive cases and 26 deaths. Chautauqua County reports 44 positive cases and four deaths.

You can watch the full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from Thursday, May 14th below: