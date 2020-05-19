Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 120 of 145 people have recovered

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Tuesday, May 19th that there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 145 cumulative positive cases with three deaths reported. There are 3,278 negative tests reported and 120 people have recovered.

One of the news cases is an individual in their 20s, the other is in their 50s. The new cases live in zone one and zone three.

Crawford County reports 21 positive cases. McKean County reports 11 positive cases and one death. Venango County reports eight positive cases. Warren County reports two positive cases. Chautauqua County reports 53 positive cases and four deaths. Ashtabula County reports 232 positive cases and 26 deaths.

You can watch the full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from Tuesday, May 19th below: