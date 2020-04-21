Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total to 58

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Tuesday there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total in Erie County to 58 positive confirmed cases. One individual is in their 60s and the other is in their 20s. Both reside in zone one.

31 people in Erie County have recovered from COVID-19, leaving 27 active cases.

The County Executive reports 1,340 negative tests in Erie County.

Crawford County reports 17 positive cases. McKean County reports five positive cases.

Warren County reports two positive cases and one death. Chautauqua County reports 27 positive cases with three deaths. Finally, Ashtabula County reports 68 positive cases and six deaths.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more.