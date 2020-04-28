Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; one under 5-years-old

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Tuesday, April 28th that there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 84 cumulative positive cases.

One new case is an individual in their 40s, the other is under 5-years-old. One lives in zone one, the other in zone four.

There are 1,770 negative tests reported and 56 people have recovered.

Crawford County reports 19 positive cases. Warren County reports one positive case. McKean County reports five positive cases.

Chautauqua County reports 31 positive cases and three deaths. Ashtabula County reports 110 positive cases and 11 deaths.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more.

You can watch the full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from Tuesday, April 28th below: