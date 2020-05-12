Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total now 122

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Tuesday, May 12th that there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 122 cumulative positive cases. There are 2,734 negative tests reported and 97 people have recovered.

The new cases live together in zone five and are both in their 20s.

Crawford County reports 21 positive cases. McKean County reports eight positive cases and one death. Venango County reports seven positive cases. Warren County reports one positive case. Chautauqua County reports 43 positive cases and four deaths. Ashtabula County reports 193 positive cases and 19 deaths.

You can watch the full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from Tuesday, May 12th below: