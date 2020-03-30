Breaking News
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total now 15 cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in a news conference Monday two new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total in Erie County to 15 positive cases. All are in self-isolation at their homes.

The County Executive said one individual is in their 50s and one is in their 60s. Both either contracted COVID-19 through contact with a positive COVID-19 individual and/or through travel.

