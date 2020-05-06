Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total now 95

1  of  4
Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Wednesday, May 6th that there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total to 95 cumulative positive cases. There are 2,367 negative tests reported and 78 people have recovered.

Both new cases are in their 20s and both live in zone one.

Crawford County reports 20 positive cases. McKean County reports six positive cases. Warren County reports one positive case. Chautauqua County reports 37 positive cases and four deaths. Ashtabula County reports 160 positive cases and 17 deaths.

