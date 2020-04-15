Two new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Chautauqua County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

There are now 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County, New York, with two new cases being announced today.

A male in his 70s and a female in her 50s both tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, the Chautauqua County Dept. of Health reporting that there are four active cases with patients recovering from COVID-19.

19 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and there have been three deaths. 108 cases are under quarantine and are monitored.

476 people have tested negative for the virus.