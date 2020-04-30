UE Local 506 president responds to Wabtec’s announcement that 300 employees could be laid off

The UE Local 506 president is responding to Wabtec’s announcement that 300 employees could be laid off.

Scott Slawson says the announcement was not surprising. The company was granted a full waiver by Governor Tom Wolfs office, allowing the plant to operate with their full staff.

Since then they have continued to operate with a full staff, however, orders have been rapidly been declining since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

As for the employee’s, they will take “volunteers” who wish to leave the business before moving to others.

Slawson added that he is worried how this will impact not only the workers and the Lawrence Park community, but the overall economy.

“These are family sustaining jobs as we’ve maintained all along. When you consider ripping that many family sustaining jobs out of an area that is already hurting economically, we’re all going to pay the price for it,” said Scott Slawson, President, UE Local 506.

Slawson says the overall number of 300 employees to be laid off is not a set number. Per the union, any employee who is laid off can be recalled within five years, if they wish to return.

The layoffs are set to start the last week of May and will go into October 2020.