U.S. Representative Mike Kelly releases statement on house veto to increase stimulus payments

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) issued this statement following his vote against increasing COVID-19 pandemic relief stimulus checks from $600 to $2000:

“I support providing direct relief to Pennsylvanians whose current economic struggles were caused by Governor Wolf’s lock down of the Keystone State for most of 2020, but this stimulus check expansion misses the mark because it is not targeted to people who need it most and ignores President Trump’s call to reduce wasteful government spending. Our path forward must include direct relief, spending cuts, and opening the Commonwealth’s economy so families can go back to work.”