U.S. surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

In less than four months, more than 100,000 American lives have been lost to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

That’s almost twice the number of Americans lost during the entire Vietnam War.

It’s a major, yet morbid, milestone… 100,000 Americans dead from COVID-19. They have names and their loved ones are still grieving. It’s a startling number that crosses all political lines and all demographics.

But African American people are dying from the virus at a far greater rate. Some political leaders are continuing to urge people to take precautions to stop the spread.

