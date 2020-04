As of Tuesday evening, the United States has more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Researchers add that on April 10th there were around 500,000 cases. Since that time, the number of cases in the country has doubled.

Around 56,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. since the first case was reported back on January 22nd.

Spain is the country with the second most amount of COVID-19 cases, with around 232,000 cases confirmed there.