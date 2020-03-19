U.S. Walmart stores limiting hours and certain shopping items

Walmart is making more changes to their shopping restrictions to help accommodate all shoppers.

Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.

Beginning March 24, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens.

Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, formula and baby food.