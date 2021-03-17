UK COVID-19 variant confirmed in Erie County

The highly contagious UK variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Erie County.

Health officials are prioritizing this case for an investigation. On Wednesday afternoon, the Erie County Health Department was notified that there is now a COVID-19 cases that has tested positive for the UK B117 variant.

Health officials say the sample collection date was February 18th and the report date was March 15th.

The health department has prioritized this case for an investigation to get the details on where the person may have been exposed to the variant. They want to know if there was international travel or exposure to an international traveler.

“If there was no international exposure, then we will have to assume then that it was community acquired, which means there is likely more of the variant in our community. Unfortunately, we have just learned of this case today so we do not have complete details to fully understand this case.” said Melissa Lyon.

They have not been able to speak to the person directly. Was contact tracing done and are there other cases that are tied to this one?

“It would depend on the case when it came into the NEDSS system, so I asked that same question to our contact tracing team if we had done an initial investigation on that. I am not sure if they were tested in Erie County or if they were tested outside of Erie County, so there are still a lot of details that I don’t know.” Lyon said.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says she is concerned because there is more virus circulating now than early fall of last year.

“We are certainly not out of the woods yet. If this variant or any other variant takes hold in our community, the numbers could spike up again.” Dahlkemper said.

Lyon says the UK variant is more easily spread than most COVID-19 viruses, so this emphasizes the need for continued masking, social distancing, and getting tested if you have any symptoms.