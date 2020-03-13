Unclaimed Property Treasury Hunt cancelled

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, announced today that he will cancel Tuesday’s Unclaimed Property Treasury Hunt.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our community, Tuesday’s Unclaimed Property Treasury Hunt is cancelled. As COVID-19 continues to spread around the commonwealth and country, the CDC recommends practicing social distancing strategies and as a public official, I feel it’s important that my staff and I lead by example,” explained Bizzarro.

Rep. Bizzarro is urging Erie residents to visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website for up-to-date information regarding COVID-19.