Understanding the importance of mask safety

From federal guidelines to the county executive, the message is clear to wear a mask when out in public.

However, do those masks do enough to to protect us? We spoke with professionals to get the story.

Doctors with Meadville Medical Center said there is not that much of a difference in effectiveness between an actual surgical mask and wearing just a bandanna or a cloth or a scarf over your face.

“I want the public to be aware of this virus. The surgical mask or a cloth is not 100% prevention. It is better than going with out a mask,” said Tejpert Lamba M.D. from Meadville Medical Center.

The doctor said the mask protects you from other people.

“Also it’s important that you might be an asymptomatic carrier and you might not know it. By wearing a mask you are protecting the other person who might get the virus from you and have a different clinical outcome than yourself,” said Dr. Lamba.

Dr. Lamba said the virus enters the body through the nose, eyes and mouth. Wearing a mask is important, but it does not replace washing your hands.

“So if you touched a surface that you had no idea if it was clean or not and as long as you did not touch your face, you could be safe and you could go back home or anywhere as long as you wash your hands,” said Dr. Lamba.

“Well I just feel that it’s part of the community. We have been asked to this and it’s really easy to do and it’s for our protection or for someone else protection,” said Elane Spizary, Erie Resident.

Some people however are not a fan of wearing masks.

“I really don’t concern myself with it as much as everybody else does. I wash my hands regularly. I shower everyday. If I go outside when I come back in I wash my hands,” said Joe Moyer, Erie Resident.

The doctor said your best line of defense is yourself and the best way to stay safe is just stay inside.