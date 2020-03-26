Unemployment numbers in PA on the rise

Unemployment numbers in Pennsylvania have soared since the Commonwealth temporarily waived some requirements to make it easier for workers impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak to file for compensation.

Almost 650,000 people filed new unemployment claims in Pennsylvania, according to unofficial numbers released by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Last week, 378,900 people filed claims, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.

As of Wednesday, an additional 271,067 filed unemployment claims this week, according to the department’s numbers.