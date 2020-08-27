University officials weigh in on campus COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Local universities are off to a good start this semester. Minimal cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at local universities across the county.

This comes just weeks into the new semester with strict social distancing enforcement in place.

Universities across the country are seeing soaring COVID-19 numbers like Alabama, Ohio State and the University of Miami.

Closer to home that is not the case as things are running smoothly and university officials are doing what they can to keep these students safe.

Universities in Erie County are stepping up to ensure students safety. Some universities did that even before students arrived back to campus.

“We could have conducted a significant amount of prearrival testing that was sending out COVID tests to students before they arrived to campus. If they were planning to arrive, they have to have a negative test,” said Dr. Ralph Ford, Chancellor of Penn State Behrend.

More than 75% of Penn State Behrend’s classes are being offered online this semester. The university has reported no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Over at Mercyhurst University, students say they’re pleased with how the university is taking COVID-19 protocols both on and off of campus.

“They’re doing a great job right now, not surprised with how they’re handling everything,” said Gavin Farrell, Sophomore at Mercyhurst University.

Among the adjustments, the university added indicators to direct walking patterns and seating charts for in-person learning.

Some off campus activities have also been canceled as a precaution.

“We stopped our Saturday bus service into the city and any students who would be caught at a party would be subject to possible expulsion,” said Dr. Michael Victor, President of Mercyhurst University.

Edinboro University also offered classes primarily online this semester and had only one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Some other students at Mercyhurst told us that they have noticed that everyone is really doing their part to stop the spread of the virus.

Those that are inside of the classroom say that there’s extra wipes and sanitation to use before and after classes.