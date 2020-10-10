Update: Chris Christie released from the hospital

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2017 file photo, New Jersey. Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Newark, N.J. Christie tweeted on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Earlier today we shared a national story about former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie entering his second week of hospitalization after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The former governor announced that he had tested positive on October 3rd. He said that day he was checking into New Jersey’s Morristown Medical Center as a precautionary measure due to his history of asthma.

We just learned that the former Governor has now been released from said hospital.

Christie tweeted this morning, “I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week.”

According to ABC News, Christie on Saturday did not discuss his symptoms, but when he announced his diagnosis, he said he was “feeling good” and had “mild symptoms.”