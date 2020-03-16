Update: Trial term suspended for the week

Erie County President Judge John Trucilla has suspended this weeks trial season due to COVID-19, saying this is a proactive move.

Trucilla made the last minute announcement this morning to a room full of jurors, following last weeks announcement to tailor the jury pool to 90 people.

Trucilla added that he has been monitoring reports such as the CDC‘s recommendation to cancel gatherings with 50 people or more.

Currently there are about 10 cases that could be impacted by this suspension, such as a jury trial for Judge Brabender, who empaneled a jury last week.

Trucilla says he will more than likely issue an administrative order, calling for a “mistrial without prejudice,” with the trial being recalled with a new jury within 120 days.

Trucilla says anyone with questions should contact courthouse administration at 451-6307.