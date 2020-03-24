UPMC Collection Facility for COVID-19 now open

The collection facility at UPMC is now open.

In the first couple days the area’s second collection facility will see a limited number of patients, but that is expected to increase over the course of the week.

The staff at UPMC says you can only schedule an appointment with a referral from a physician.

The staff added that when coming in for an appointment it is best to come into the building alone, unless you need assistance.

The test itself is surprisingly quick.

“They clean their hands, they put a mask on, we do a quick registration, they wait in a waiting area. We get them in and out of the room in about five minutes total. Then, they are on their way home to quarantine,” said Emily Shears, Director of Infection Prevention, UPMC.

The new facility has a designated entrance and exit to prevent patients from crossing paths. After the appointment, patients are instructed to go home and quarantine.