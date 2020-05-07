UPMC discusses steps to keep frail and elderly safe during COVID-19

As the nation prepares to open back up, there are ways to keep the frail and elderly safe during this transition.

Medical professionals say the elderly and frail are more vulnerable to the virus, particularly those who live in assisted living facilities or nursing homes. Knowing this helps them take a more targeted approach to keep people safe.

For example, in Allegheny County there have been 111 COVID-19 deaths. 86 of those were from long-term care residents.

UPMC has plans in effect to protect their older patients.

“The precautions and plans include carefully timed implementation of visitor limitations coupled with creative ways for families to stay connected to our residence without entering our facilities, such as through video chats and drive by parades,” said Donald Yealy, M.D., Department of Emergency Medicine, UPMC and University of Pittsburgh.

The doctor says the average age of someone who has died of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 84-years-old.