UPMC launches clinical trial for treatment of COVID-19

A novel clinical trial that was developed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine launched today at UPMC. The purpose is to address an important debate during the COVID-19 pandemic: How should doctors decide between quickly adopting new therapies, such as the drug hydroxycholoroquine, and waiting until they are tested in longer clinical trials?

Derek Angus, M.D., M.P.H., a professor and chair of the Department of Critical Care Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, believes that the solution is to find an optimal tradeoff between doing something new, such as prescribing a drug off-label, or waiting until clinical trials are complete.

“We’ve developed a way to do that with an adaptive clinical trial model that relies on a type of artificial intelligence known as reinforcement learning to identify the best, evidence-backed therapy for COVID-19 much faster than using the traditional scientific approach.” Dr. Angus said.

Prior to COVID-19, Dr. Angus and his team of collaborators developed a platform called REMAP- Community Acquired Pneumonia, which was designed to find treatments for severe pneumonia both in non-pandemic and pandemic settings.

The UPMC-REMAP-COVID19 trial is built on the backbone of the CAP platform. It will be powerful because it is integrated with the electronic health record system at UPMC.

“In a pandemic, Doctors will not have the time to debate the pros and cons of every possible clinical trial. By building this one-stop solution at the point-of-care, we are rolling out an approach that can assure that every patient admitted with COVID-19, if they choose to, can be enrolled in the program.” Dr. Angus said.

This will open across UPMC’s 40 hospital system and begin with multiple treatments tested simultaneously in different combinations. These can include hydroxychloroquine, steroids and medications called immunomodulators that alter the responsiveness of the immune system.