UPMC gives update on essential patient care and COVID-19 testing

UPMC leaders discuss new systemwide COVID-19 testing plans, as well as, their plan to safely restore essential patient care.

Officials at UPMC say their COVID-19 caseload has not reached the high levels the center has prepared for.

They say due to the manageable levels, they plan to add more surgeries and non-COVID care to their scheduling in the near future.

“None of the current or former guidelines ever denied the capability of doing essential care, they just put different types of requirements on that. We will be fully inside of those and our goal now is to expand that to those who have delayed their care or have put off their care because of concerns or because of safety issues,” said Donald Yealy, M.D., UPMC Chair of Emergency Medicine.

Leaders at UPMC confirmed that across all of there facilities, under 120 patients are hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus.

They added that this is not a significant increase in COVID-19 patients from last week and that patients who have the virus are recovering rapidly.