UPMC Hamot among 73 hospitals receiving fourth shipment of COVID-19 treating drug

The Department of Health distributed the fourth shipment of Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral medication to treat patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

4,400 doses of medication were sent to 73 hospitals. The federal government distributed the shipment to the department on Wednesday and this entire allotment has been shipped to Pennsylvania hospitals.

UPMC Hamot is one of those 73 hospitals. They are receiving 18 vials of Remdesivir.

This drug is given to a patient through an IV once per day for up to 10 days, depending on how critically ill the patient is. According to the FDA, remdesivir may help decrease the amount of coronavirus in the body.