UPMC Hamot invites patients 82-year-old and up to receive the Pfizer vaccine

UPMC Hamot is inviting patients 82-year-old and up to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The new initiative allows those with the highest risk to schedule their vaccines immediately.

Here is how patients are reacting to this news.

This new initiative allows patients with UPMC Hamot Medical Records to get the vaccine.

Some of those patients we spoke to said it is a moment in history.

It’s a milestone for the most vulnerable population.

“I’m just so glad to get it. I’m so elderly and I didn’t ever want to get this virus,” said Marjorie Clark, Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine.

“It was a relief because I have a procedure at the hospital that I have to go through and I want to get it before then, and I did,” said Aimee Rodak, Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine.

UPMC Hamot is vaccinating patients 82-years-old and up.

Patients with UPMC Hamot medical records are being contacted by cellphone, landline, and email to schedule their appointments.

The initiative is a part of a new pilot program which expects to vaccinate 600 senior citizens.

“Allowing for vaccines for those that are at the highest risks, starting with the oldest population and then going in descending order,” said David Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.

After receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, patients then schedule their second vaccine in the next three weeks.

For some, bringing their parents to get the vaccine is a moment they have been waiting for.

“It’s really a relief knowing they have some sort of protection in a couple of weeks will be finished up and we’ll be on our way,” said Ellie Supinski, Taking her parents for the vaccine.

UPMC Hamot is expected to schedule more than 180 patients on Wednesday.

It’s important to know that there is no public sign up.

The new initiative also expects to address concerns of senior citizens that are not tech savy to sign up on the website.