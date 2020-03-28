UPMC Hamot ramps up volume of patients at new collection site

UPMC Hamot is starting to ramp up visits at their newly constructed collection site.

According to Dr. Gregory Beard, they are increasing the volume of patients they can see, adding they have increased the number of workers at the site which has eight patient rooms.

Dr. Beard added that he hopes within the next couple of weeks they can see hundreds of patients.

“We are seeing some tests back in as little as 24 hours. Occasionally it takes two or three days depending upon how many tests are being done at one point in time,” said Dr. Gregory Beard, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at UPMC Hamot.

Dr. Beard added they are collecting samples from more people and receiving tests back faster than before.