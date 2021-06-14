UPMC Hamot sees a decline in COVID-19 cases as well as vaccine demand

More than 11.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to date in the State of Pennsylvania.

However, is there still a high vaccine demand? Are COVID cases declining as much as they appear to be?

We spoke with officials at UPMC Hamot to find out about the vaccine demand and the number of COVID cases.

UPMC Hamot is seeing a decline in vaccine demand as well as COVID cases. Doctors however are still advising people to get vaccinated if they have not done so.

UPMC Hamot treated a peak of 90 patients admitted in December of last year. But now, the hospital is seeing single digits of four to five patients being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

With a decline in patients being admitted, the hospital is also seeing a low vaccine demand.

UPMC Hamot is still suggesting that everyone gets vaccinated for COVID-19.

Senior Director of UPMC Emergency Services Jason Schenault said that even though he sees a significant decrease, it does not mean you shouldn’t get vaccinated.

“Getting the vaccine obviously prohibits from you getting admitted to the hospital, for getting COVID and ultimately death. So we’re still trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible to make sure that the community is safe,” said Jason Chenault, Senior Director of Emergency Services at UPMC Hamot.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, so far 41% of people in Erie County are fully vaccinated which is a total of 112,008 people.

Sixty percent of people in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which leaves 46% in the state fully vaccinated.

This means that President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70% vaccinated by the 4th of July is still possible, but many people are skeptical.

Chenault said that those who are still hesitating should know that the vaccine is safe.

“We just need to get out. We need to educated and let people know that it is a safe vaccine,” said Chenault.

UPMC Hamot administers the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.