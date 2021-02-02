UPMC Hamot to expand their COVID-19 vaccines to patients who are at high risk

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

UPMC Hamot is expanding their COVID-19 vaccines to patients who are at high risk.

UPMC Hamot announced their initiative to begin vaccinating those who are age 90 and up.

Representatives are expected to call patients who are part of UPMC Hamot’s medical health records based on who is at the highest risk.

Patients that are contacted can respond by agreeing on a vaccination appointment time.

“Those that are receiving this vaccination are so appreciative. We want the community to know that once more become available we will be able to expand our phases,” said David Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.

The pilot vaccine clinic is taking place at UPMC’s Operation and Call Center at 380 East Bayfront Highway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar