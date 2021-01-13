UPMC Health officials researching the new COVID-19 variant

UPMC Health officials are researching the new COVID-19 variant.

This variant spreads more easily and quickly from person to person. The first confirmed case of the new strain detected in Pennsylvania was found in Dauphin County.

Those exposed may have milder symptoms of COVID-19 like a runny nose, headache, cough or chills.

UPMC Health officials say the research of this strain is incredibly complex.

“There are efforts within the UPMC Pittsburgh Hospital to review the variant, however we haven’t found that strain yet in any of our patients,” said Emily Shears, epidemiologist, UPMC Hamot.