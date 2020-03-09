UPMC hosts news conference on coronavirus

UPMC Health Network hosted a news conference today regarding the coronavirus, as well as, their preparedness.

Doctors from all departments such as infectious prevention, clinical laboratories and pediatrics all spoke at the conference.

They said they are taking every possible step to keep patients safe and to find a vaccine.

Doctors say there has not been a confirmed or presumed positive case of the coronavirus at any UPMC location.

Hospital officials would not disclose the number of tests sent in from patients across the health network, however, tests are being sent to the health department.

Due to the length it takes to get test results back, UPMC is working on developing their own test for the virus.

Also discussed was how the virus impacts children. Doctors say the virus is more mild in children than adults, adding there have been few children hospitalized for coronavirus around the world.

Currently those being tested for the virus are people who have traveled to an infected area, then show symptoms and/or someone who has been exposed to someone who has been infected.

As for when UPMC testing for the virus will be good to go, there is no timeline for a launch date.

Doctors say there is a vaccine currently in the works, however it is, at best, months away.