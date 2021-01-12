UPMC is extending it’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan to non-UPMC front-line workers

UPMC is extending it’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. Vaccinations will soon be distributed to non-UPMC front-line workers.

Here is more on how health officials will distribute vaccines in a timely manner.

The plan launches this week. UPMC is expected to share vaccinations with front-line workers including police, EMS, and Fire Personnel.

COVID-19 vaccinations will soon roll out to more front line workers.

“We are prioritizing non-UPMC front-line healthcare workers who serve under resourced communities. So this limited vaccine can make the biggest impact,” said Tami Minner, Chief Quality Officer at UPMC.

UPMC has already vaccinated 2,300 non-UPMC front-line workers.

In addition to sharing vaccines, UPMC is also distributing antibodies through the Regional Congregate Care Assistance Teams which gives COVID-19 patients antibodies before they become more sick.

“They are used in non-hospitalized people who are vulnerable to COVID-19. If given early, this medication can help keep people out of the hospital,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC Chair of Emergency Medicine.

UPMC is working closely with the state to obtain more vaccines in a timely manner. This comes as Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announces that hospitals that have vaccinated all 1A workers can move into the 1B group.

Health officials explained that they are also working to prioritize vaccinations to all Pennsylvania residents in a timely manner.

“We are planning on based on the number of doses which facilities the doses will go to next. It has changed our schedule. We have managed it well,” said Dr. David Nance, Chief Medical Officer.

UPMC health officials said that the number of patients seen in the emergency department has decreased by 25% since the spring.

Public health and government partners are still working through direction and plans to vaccinate the public.