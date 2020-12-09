UPMC leaders discuss hospital capacity and COVID-19 vaccine preparations

Leaders at UPMC held a press conference to discuss hospital capacity and vaccine preparations.

Meanwhile, members of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center discussed vaccine preparations. It happened during a zoom press conference Tuesday.

While they say it could take months for vaccinations to reach everyone who wants it, the UPMC system wants to insure the shots will be safe for all.

“Our team of virus and vaccine experts are preforming an internal evaluation of the clinical trial data available on the vaccine. Until they are satisfied that the vaccine is safe and appropriate for the people we plan to offer it to, we will not be injecting it into anyone’s arms. Speed is important, but so is safety,” said Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology.