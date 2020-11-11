UPMC leaders say they are prepared for increase of hospitalization cases from COVID-19

UPMC leaders say that they are prepared for any increase of hospitalization cases when it comes to COVID-19.

Here is why health experts believe they are ahead of any spike.

COVID-19 numbers are growing, but the virus itself is less deadly.

Doctors are still urging Pennsylvanians to do their part and help with mitigation efforts.

The bad news is that the numbers of COVID cases are at an all time high. The good news is that many cases are less severe than what we saw in the Spring.

“They’re not resulting in high numbers of hospitalizations requiring breathing machines, intensive care or dying,” said Dr. Donald Yearly, Senior Medical Director at UPMC.

Over the pandemic, doctors have learned a lot about the virus such as how to spot it, treat it and mitigate the spread.

“Our mortality rates, ICU admissions and ventilation rates have dropped by 50% since the spring,” said Dr. Rachel Sackrowitz, Chief Medical Officer at UPMC.

According to doctors, the use of ventilators for the hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped from the 30% in the spring to 14% currently.

Out of the UPMC Network less than seven percent of patients are hospitalized for COVID-19.

“Should the need arise, we can add and share resources, transfer patients and mobilize staff between facilities,” said Dr. Sackrowitz.

With a vaccine projected to be out by the end of this year, Doctors said that it will not be readily available due to a limited supply.

“We will clearly follow whatever governmental guidance comes down on distribution and delivery of the vaccine,” said Dr. Yearly.

With Thanksgiving getting closer, the hospital network anticipates another spike and hospitalization connected to the holiday.

“We are asking everybody to change their behavior over the holiday season. It is important that all of us modify how we celebrate now so that we can be together with our extended family in the future,” said Dr. Sackrowitz.

Doctors are saying that if you feel sick, please stay home. In addition when wearing a mask, don’t remove it for things such as talking or sneezing.