UPMC Officials hold video conference regarding telemedicine and hospital preparations for COVID-19

UPMC Officials held a video conference this morning to discuss ongoing telemedicine and hospital preparations.

Across UPMC’s 40 hospital system, they have performed over 1,700 tests and 141 have come back positive.

Doctors said they have adequate supplies needed, including masks and gowns.

Yesterday, they enforced a new policy that requires all employees and patients to get screened and be given a mask for protection.

Through the pandemic there has been a growth in their video visits.

“The video visit allows us to be more ready with protective equipment when COVID-19 infected patients need care at the hospital. Patients are hesitant to come in in person for their appointments with their primary care provider or their specialist,” said Donald Yealy, M.D., UPMC.

Last week, they had more telemedicine visits across the system than in the entire year of 2019.