UPMC Park welcomes back fans at full capacity

Now that places are back to full capacity, UPMC Park welcomed back everyone who was able to make it to the ball game.

A couple of people who attended the game tonight said that it has been a year since they have been to a ball game. These people said that it feels like life is back to normal since the capacity restrictions have been lifted.

Logan Wurst, an Erie Seawolves fan, said that once crowds are back to full force, the games will be fun to go to.

“I was supposed to go out before the pandemic in Los Angeles before the Dodgers came, then that got cancelled. So it’s great to be out again and watch the Seawolves play,” said Logan Wurst, Attendee.

“It’s great to be back to normal. That’s all I can say. It feels like life is back again and we can breathe,” said Aimee Mariella, Attendee.

The next Seawolves game will be on Wednesday June 9th at 7:05 p.m.