UPMC Pittsburgh administers the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to front-line workers

UPMC Pittsburgh is administrating the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to front-line workers today.

This historic moment marks the beginning of many months of vaccinations to come.

Here is more on how the distribution went.

Five front-line workers from different backgrounds, races and ages are taking the first dose of the vaccine. Doctors are saying that this is an optimistic moment.

As the Coronavirus rages on, a watershed moment in the war against the pandemic as the first five rounds of the Pfizer vaccine are administered at UPMC.

“I think we’re starting to see the beginning of the end. The vaccine is just one piece of the pie and we need to make sure all the puzzle pieces come together to see an end to the pandemic,” said Graham Snyder, Medical Director of Infection at UPMC.

The medical breakthrough gives the medical community hope of ending the devastating impact of COVID-19.

Vaccinations are still dependent on production. UPMC Children’s Hospital received 975 doses.

“We are on track, but with not additional confirmation of any other doses to be received yet,” said Tammi Minnier, Chief Quality Officer at UPMC.

Pfizer alongside federal and state agencies are determining which hospitals will receive the first rounds of doses.

As for UPMC Hamot, they will receive an eight hour notice before it’s arrival.

Participants receiving the vaccine are all doing it in an effort to protect others.

“Yes my heart was pounding. It was pounding more last night. I couldn’t sleep. Once I got here and I knew Tami was going to give the shot I felt much better,” said Charmaine Pykosh, Advanced Nurse Practitioner for UPMC Presbyterian.

“I think it put me at ease knowing that I have an extra layer of protection,” said Manevone Philavong, Environmental Services for UPMC Presbyterian.

“I’m getting this vaccine so that I can further protect myself and pretty much everyone around me really,” said Ja’Ray Gamble, Transporter for UPMC Passavant.

“African Americans have suffered quite the repercussions of COVID-19 and I wanted to share with my community it is okay that this vaccine is the thing to do to keep us safe to keep us healthy and alive,” said Dr. Sylvia Owusu-Ansah, Physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

UPMC Hamot here in Erie is expected to get the vaccine by Friday, but that’s still unofficial.

UPMC anticipates a new batch of vaccines by the time the 21 days are up.