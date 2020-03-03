UPMC prepares for coronavirus

There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, but hospital groups aren’t waiting around for that to change.

Health care workers in Allegheny County met with UPMC staff in Pittsburgh to outline plans on what to do should positive cases be identified in Western Pennsylvania.

UPMC is reporting that staff members are actively collecting masks and other equipment that would be needed in an outbreak.

They are also paying close attention to any staff members traveling to or from other countries.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in other countries where UPMC conducts business and respond appropriately. Staff who return to the U.S. after traveling to areas with sustained transmission must report to employee health and be evaluated before they return to work,” said Graham Snyder, MD, UPMC Pittsburgh.

There have been no confirmed cases of the cornoavirus anywhere in the UPMC system so far, including Pennsylvania, New York, or Maryland.